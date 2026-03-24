Radio From Hell Wellness Check for March 24th, 2026

The Mental Health Benefits of Dance

Many of us likely know that dance is a good form of physical exercise and can help us become more physically healthy. But the benefits do not end with physical wellness, dance can also help to improve mental health, including decreasing symptoms of depression. Dance has been around for thousands of years, and nearly all of us have danced in some form or another. If the last time you danced was when you were a little kid, here are some reasons why you should get back into it.

Improve Self-Esteem Dance can help to improve self-esteem by helping to improve self-mastery. When try new things and see ourselves improve it helps to build confidence in our abilities. If you are feeling too shy to dance in public take some time to dance alone in your living room to get more comfortable with it.

Help you meet new people There are many dance style classes for children and adults. If you don’t want to dance in a studio, try finding a dance fitness class at your local gym. Social interaction and synchronous movement can help you feel more connected and support mental health.

Help with aging As we age, we often lose motor and postural control. Many forms of dance can help with these age-related ailments. Dance supports coordination, balance, and posture.

Help ease symptoms of depression and anxiety Exercise and dancing in particular can help with mental health. Exercise releases good chemicals in the brain, and the concentration required during dancing can help take your mind off of your troubles.

Help protect your brain. Learning new skills helps to ensure our brain and memory stay active. Dance requires memorization as well as improvisation, these skills help keep your brain sharp.



Dance has been used for centuries to bring people together, tell stories, and celebrate. Whether it’s in your living room, your nephew’s wedding, or at a dance fitness class. Take time to feel the rhythm and move your body. You don’t have to be a “good” dancer to get started, just start where you are and let loose.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10813489/

https://www.webmd.com/mental-health/mental-benefits-of-dance https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11029638/