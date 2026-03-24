Boner Candidate #1: GAY STUDENTS AT BU SHOULD KEEP THEIR HEADS DOWN AND THEIR MOUTHS SHUT

Boston University removed Pride flags from campus buildings, citing a rule against hanging signs and a commitment to neutrality in speech. Some professors argue this decision suppresses expression and reflects broader concerns about universities restricting speech, especially amid political pressures. The move highlights ongoing debates in higher education over free expression and the balance between neutrality and community representation.

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Boner Candidate #2: MARKWAYNE MULLIN CHALLENGES YOU TO A DUEL

During a heated Senate confirmation hearing, Sen. Rand Paul confronted Sen. Markwayne Mullin over past comments in which Mullin insulted Paul and appeared to justify a prior assault against him. Paul questioned Mullin’s temperament and fitness to lead the Department of Homeland Security, citing concerns about endorsing violence and past confrontations. Mullin defended himself, declined to apologize, and framed the criticism as political attacks while expressing a willingness to move forward.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: YOU DO NOT HAVE THE PROPER LICENSE TO USE HAMSTERS.

Photos of hamsters kept inside a claw machine at a Shenzhen arcade sparked widespread outrage online, with many accusing the business of animal cruelty. Experts warned the noisy, cramped environment and repeated interaction with the claw likely caused severe stress to the animals, while authorities noted a lack of local animal welfare laws. Despite backlash, the arcade replaced the hamsters with other live animals, highlighting broader concerns about limited legal protections for animals in China.

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