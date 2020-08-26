Netflix’s “Rising Phoenix” Celebrates Paralympic Athletes

Netflix is shining a spotlight on some of the world’s top Paralympic athletes. A new documentary, out today, called “Rising Phoenix” focuses on several inspiring stories.

One of the athletes is Matt Stutzman, an archery champion who was born without arms and uses his feet to shoot. Another is Ellie Cole, a swimmer with one leg who continues to break records.

The Netflix film was supposed to coincide with the opening of the Paralympics in Tokyo, but the games are now postponed until next year because of coronavirus.

What’s your favorite “against all odds” movie?