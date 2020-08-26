4-Year-Old Golfer Makes Hole-In-One

While a professional golfer might not find it too difficult to make a hole in one on a par 3 course, accomplishing the feat isn’t quite as easy for most amateurs. But not Rocco Figaretti.

The 4-year-old West Virginia boy scored a hole in one on his first attempt at Oglebay Park’s Par 3 course this week, his dad, Mario Figaretti, revealed in a Twitter post.

"Rocco, you just hit a hole-in-one!" A 4-year-old's ace left his dad and brother-in-law in disbelief (via Mario Figaretti/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/RXObpM6KAR — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) August 23, 2020

The younger Figaretti began working on his swing just after he turned 3, his dad says. “He swings right-handed with a left-handed grip and it works for him, so I don’t think we’re going to switch it,” Mario Figaretti says. “It’s just been really fun watching him develop a love for the game because he really does spend a lot of time out here in the year hitting golf balls.”

