Disneyland Looking for Stunt Performers

If you’re looking for work, Disneyland is hiring. The House of Mouse is currently looking for Captain America and Black Panther stunt performers.

If hired, the performers will be part of the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park when it opens. The park was supposed to open in July, but construction was delayed because of COVID-19.

Disneyland is looking for Captain America and Black Panther Stunt performers https://t.co/hrjP40uvqn — Chip and Company (@chipandcompany) August 25, 2020