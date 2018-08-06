New American Horror Story Trailer Out

The teaser trailer for the new American Horror Story Apocalypse has arrived and it’s creepy as hell.

Like, really creepy. If you have an aversion to blood, babies, skulls, scorpions, bugs…and basically everything associated with horror, then this video is not for you. There’s no official confirmed premiere date for the series, but previous hints have reported of a possible October 2019 debut. Ryan Murphy said the show would be a crossover between Murder House and Coven and that AHS regulars, including Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Emma Roberts would be returning.