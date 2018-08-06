City Council To Vote On Whether To Remove Trump’s Hollywood Star

What can be giveth, can be taken away

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been repeatedly vandalized over the last two years, and now the West Hollywood City Council is voting on whether or not to remove it. The resolution would remove Trump’s star “due to his disturbing treatment of women” and other actions that “do not meet the shared values” of West Hollywood. The vote is planned for Monday Night.

Most recently, a man was arrested last month for taking a pickaxe to the star. He was reportedly bailed out by another man who smashed Trump’s star with a pickaxe in 2016.