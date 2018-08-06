Carjacking Foiled By…Stick Shift

Don’t want to get your car stolen by some young punk?

Get a car with a manual transmission! A carjacking in Nashville, Tennessee last Tuesday was thwarted because the two teenager thieves couldn’t operate a stick shift. The 15 and 17-year-old boys stole a woman’s car keys in a Kroger parking lot. They got into her car. Within 60 seconds, they took off by foot because they couldn’t work the gears. Police found the teens and arrested them soon after. A survey by Edmunds says manual transmissions are rare now. Only 3 percent of the cars sold have one. Less 18 percent of people can drive a stick.