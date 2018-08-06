Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of August 8th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.
To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).
Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.
The calendar is brought to you by:
*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!
•Panic! at the Disco at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Touring on their album, “Pray for the Wicked”, Panic! at the Disco is bringing along Arizona and Haley Kiyoko. Should be the perfect mix for a Wednesday night dance party!
•X96 Lounge X with Pale Waves at 50 West
They are performing on Thursday night at the final Ogden Twilight Concert Series with Chvrches. It’s free to attend, but you must be 21 or over. Music starts at 5 pm and space is limited so arrive early.
• Alice Merton at The Complex
With the huge success of “No Roots” and her new single, “Last About” set to be a hit as well, you won’t want to miss Alice Merton at The Complex.
• Jack White at Saltair
It’s been a long time since Mr. White as in Salt Lake. From my recollection, it was years ago when he came with The Dead Weather. He nearly came as The White Stripes in 2011, but the band broke up shortly before that date. He’s touring on his latest album, “Boarding House Reach.”
• Chvrches at Ogden Amphitheatre
It’s the final Ogden Twilight of the year. Cap it off with a highly-anticipated set from Scotland’s Chvrches who are touring on their latest album, “Love Is Dead.” The opening act is England’s Pale Waves. This should be an amazing show and there are some tickets left, but that could change quickly. If you want to go, you really should not wait on getting tickets.
• Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at The Gateway
This runs through the weekend! What is it? Well, according to their website, “Since the founding of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1947 – now the largest arts festival in the world – the idea of performing arts festivals dedicated to groundbreaking, original works, and not to established canon and conventions, has spread across the globe to connect innovative artists with eager audiences at hundreds of fringe festivals worldwide. The Great Salt Lake Fringe is uncensored, unadjudicated, and unrestricted. Artists hold the power, and have the opportunity to create the art that matters to them.” Sounds great!
• Salt Lake County Fair at Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Fairgrounds
It’s fair season! Deep fried foods, livestock, and some barrel races! Good times! Runs through Saturday.
• Lost 80’s Live at Red Butte Garden
A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Farrington and Man of When In Rome UK, and Naked Eyes. You should run, run so far away and get tickets!
• Givers at Kilby Court
The fantastic indie band I’ve dug since the mid-2000’s. Their song “Up Up Up” has been a staple of many of my playlists.
• Craft Lake City DIY Festival at Gallivan Center
Reaching their 10-year milestone, Craft Lake City, “is Utah’s largest local-centric, three-day arts festival, with over 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors, and craft food creators, the Google Fiber STEM Building, two stages of music and dance performances, local food trucks, and approximately 20,000 attendees.” The event runs through Sunday!
• Gene Loves Jezebel at Liquid Joe’s
No doubt you used to hear them on X96 back in the day. Well, you could hear them on X96 HD2, our X96 Classic station right now!
• Erasure at Kingsbury Hall
The first night of the World Be Gone Tour sold out so fast, they added a second! Find tickets for tonight’s show on the classifieds or go tomorrow.
•Insane Clown Posse at The Complex
Milenko, Fago, face paint…you know how this works by now.
•Father John Misty at The Union Event Center
He’s been in or toured with every indie band you know. How could they be wrong? They can’t. The adopted pride and joy of Seattle hits Salt Lake with Lucy Dacus.
Have an event? Tell Corey about it…
UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.