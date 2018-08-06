Polish Beer Includes “Essence” Of Hot Models

Hot Suds!

A Polish brewery has unveiled a new beer that purportedly includes the… “essence” of beautiful women. Warsaw-based brewery “The Order of Yoni” says their new beer includes “vaginal lactic acid” taken from two underwear models named Pauline and Monika. Needless to say, this isn’t safe for work. The label will tell you which of the two models you’re, um, tasting. There’s also an Indiegogo up if you’re into it.

The brewers insist that the brewing process is hygienic and that the ladies were thoroughly checked before their “essence” was taken. But some customers who tried the beer when it launched last week weren’t impressed with the beer or the hefty price tag.

Would you drink this?