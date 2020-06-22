New, ‘Generous’ Stimulus Payments are on the Way

A second round of stimulus checks has been confirmed by the highest official in government. In an interview with the Scripps news service on Monday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he plans on approving a second stimulus payment for each U.S. citizen. He replied, “Yeah, we are. We are.” When asked about the amount of money each resident will receive, Trump said, “It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous.”

Despite Trump’s comments, NBC News quotes an unnamed White House official who says no one has signed off on a second payment — at least not yet. The source says another stimulus payment is “part of something the economic team is studying,” adding, “No decisions made yet.”

Forbes later posted a story with a transcript excerpt that where Trump goes on to refer to the stimulus as a package and not checks. Imagine that, not being able to make heads or tails of something the current President said. Get your hopes up. Or don’t. Probably don’t.