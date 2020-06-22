Soldier Charged with giving Classified Info to Group of Satanic White Supremacists

A soldier with the U.S. Army has been charged with handing over classified information to a group of satanic white supremacists. The unidentified soldier was reportedly stationed overseas when he shared the information with the Order of the Nine Angels, an “occult neo-Nazi organization,” according to Army officials. The group is headquartered in England, the Southern Poverty Law Center reports.
A report issued by the U.K.’s Hope Not Hate says the mission of the Order of the Nine Angels is to “harness supernatural forces … and usher in a new imperial age ruled by a race of Satanic supermen who would colonize the solar system.”
