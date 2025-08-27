Boners of the Day For August 27th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE BEEF BANDIT CAUGHT WITH THE GOODS

A man nicknamed the “Beef Bandit” was arrested in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, after attempting to steal nearly $800 worth of meat by stuffing it into his pants. Authorities were alerted after he suspiciously exited a Walmart and later tried to repeat the theft. He was stopped by police and found with multiple stolen meat packs, including ribeyes and hamburger meat, some taken from another store. Due to his extensive criminal history with 74 prior arrests, including multiple theft convictions, he now faces two felony charges.

Boner Candidate #2: DECADES OF RESEARCH BE DAMNED

In a bizarre joint appearance, Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rejected scientific consensus on autism, promoting an unfounded theory that drugs or artificial causes are to blame. Despite overwhelming evidence linking autism to genetic and diagnostic factors, the two dismissed expert analysis in favor of conspiracy-driven theories. Kennedy, who ironically serves as U.S. Health Secretary, admitted people shouldn’t take medical advice from him—offering little reassurance to his controversial claims.

Boner Candidate #3: AMERICA’S NEXT TOP RACIST

Nick Fuentes, a far-right influencer known for openly racist, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic rhetoric, continues to gain influence among young men despite his extremist views. He has attacked prominent conservatives, including J.D. Vance, for not embracing white nationalist ideals and has built a loyal following through provocative livestreams and social media posts. Fuentes has avoided political marginalization by remaining outside the mainstream MAGA movement and openly criticizing figures like Trump when they diverge from his radical ideology. His growing popularity, especially on platforms like X and Rumble, has allowed him to influence college conservative groups and even gain proximity to government figures. While his views are widely condemned, Fuentes’s persistent presence signals a dangerous and lasting shift in the far-right landscape.

