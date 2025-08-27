Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 27th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 29th:
- Big Time Rush – Friday, August 29 – Utah First
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- Playboi Carti – October 3 -Delta Center
- Xavi – January 16 – Delta Center
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- Clockwork Orange vs. American Psycho
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link
- 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link
- 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
- Salt Lake Fall Home Expo 2025 – 8/29-08/31 – Link
- Unity Block Party with Durand Bernarr at Library Square – Link
- The Revivalists with support from Sons of Habit at Deer Valley – Link
- Queer Latin Nights at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Utah Night Market at Jordan Park – Link
Saturday the 30th:
- ‘El Despecho’ Tour Jesse y Joy at the Eccles Theater – Link
- KAYZO live at The Complex – Link
- JAWS: 50TH ANNIVERSARY at Broadway Theater – Link
- Utah Night Market at Jordan Park – Link
- Scales and Tails Show at Gateway Discovery Museum – Link
Sunday the 31st:
- JAWS: 50TH ANNIVERSARY at Broadway Theater – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link