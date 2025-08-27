Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 27th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 29th: 

  • Big Time Rush – Friday, August 29 – Utah First

On Sale Friday at 10am MT 

  • Playboi Carti – October 3 -Delta Center
  • Xavi – January 16 – Delta Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • Clockwork Orange vs. American Psycho 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
  • Salt Lake Fall Home Expo 2025 – 8/29-08/31 – Link 
  • Unity Block Party with Durand Bernarr at Library Square – Link 

Friday the 29th:    

  • The Revivalists with support from Sons of Habit at Deer Valley – Link 
  • Queer Latin Nights at Metro Music Hall – Link
  • Utah Night Market at Jordan Park – Link 

Saturday the 30th: 

  • ‘El Despecho’ Tour Jesse y Joy at the Eccles Theater – Link 
  • KAYZO live at The Complex – Link
  • JAWS: 50TH ANNIVERSARY at Broadway Theater – Link 
  • Utah Night Market at Jordan Park – Link 
  • Scales and Tails Show at Gateway Discovery Museum – Link 

Sunday the 31st:

  • JAWS: 50TH ANNIVERSARY at Broadway Theater – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
