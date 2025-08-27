Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 27th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 29th:

Big Time Rush – Friday, August 29 – Utah First

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Playboi Carti – October 3 -Delta Center

Xavi – January 16 – Delta Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link Clockwork Orange vs. American Psycho

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link

2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link

2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link

Salt Lake Fall Home Expo 2025 – 8/29-08/31 – Link

Unity Block Party with Durand Bernarr at Library Square – Link

The Revivalists with support from Sons of Habit at Deer Valley – Link

Queer Latin Nights at Metro Music Hall – Link

Utah Night Market at Jordan Park – Link

Saturday the 30th:

‘El Despecho’ Tour Jesse y Joy at the Eccles Theater – Link

KAYZO live at The Complex – Link

JAWS: 50TH ANNIVERSARY at Broadway Theater – Link

Scales and Tails Show at Gateway Discovery Museum – Link

Sunday the 31st:

JAWS: 50TH ANNIVERSARY at Broadway Theater – Link

Farmers Markets: