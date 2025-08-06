Boners of the Day For August 6th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, HOW ABOUT THE INDY INCARCERATION CENTER?

Kristi Noem of Homeland Security is receiving recoil for the plans to create a new migrant detention center in Indians, which she has named the “Speedway Slammer.” Noem claims that it “will help remove the worst of the worst out of our country.” In a X post, she states “COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer, If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the @CBP Home App.” People are saying that the name is “stupid” and comparing it to the Migration Detention Center in Florida where Republicans have named it “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Boner Candidate #2: HOW IS THIS ‘RESTORING FAITH AND SANITY?’

The US National Park Service in Washington, DC has plans to “rebuild” the statue of the confederate military officer Albert Pike which was knocked down 5 years ago. NPS stated “The restoration aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation’s capital and re-instate pre-existing statues.” The statue was originally knocked down during the George Floyd protests in 2020. NPS states that the move to “rebuild” the statue flows with Donald Trumps “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” order, which was issued in late of march. NPS also claims that it also flows with Trumps “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” order. Some claim that confederate monuments “mark history”, many claim that they are “racist symbols of America’s dark legacy of slavery.” Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a representative of Washington DC, states “The decision to honor Albert Pike by reinstalling the Pike statue is as odd and indefensible as it is morally objectionable. Pike served dishonorably. He took up arms against the United States, misappropriated funds, and was ultimately captured and imprisoned by his own troops. He resigned in disgrace after committing a war crime and dishonoring even his own Confederate military service.”

Boner Candidate #3: A SERIES OF STUDIES WILL BACK MY RACISM UP.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr has been making changes that could threaten the public health systems. Kennedy has been been firing and replacing credible members of a health and human services board with people who are known to make false claims about vaccines. Kennedy himself has been known to spread misinformation about vaccines. As example of this would be a statement from 2021 he states, “We should not be giving Black people the same vaccine schedule that’s given to whites, because their immune system is better than ours.” This statement is obviously not only a false claim, but its also a racist assumption. A recent medical graduate, Joel Bervell, made a statement saying “Right now, how vaccine schedules are tailored is based on things like your age, your exposure risk, if you have other chronic underlying health conditions ― but race isn’t one of them, and there isn’t research that suggests that it should be.”

