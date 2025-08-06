Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 6th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 8th:
- Sorry Papi – The All-Girl Rave *21+ at The Depot
- Less Than Jake at The Union
- Russ w/ Big Sean and Sabrina Cladio at Utah First CU Amp.
Saturday the 9th:
- The Days Between ( Grateful Dead Cover Band) – The Depot – Saturday, August 9th
Sunday the 10th:
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Sandy Amp
- Rufus Du Sol at Utah First CU Amp.
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- The Story So Far – The Union – October 8th
- Freddie Gibbs – The Union – October 1st
- Andy Bell – The Marquis – Park City – November 22 (Night 2)
- Trevor Wallace – December 6th – Kingsbury Hall
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- Idiocracy vs. Mars Attacks
- 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link
- The Apollo
- 2025 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at Alliance Theater – Link
- 2025 Sandy City Hot Air Balloon Festival at Storm Mountain Park – Link
- The 17th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Fest Presented by Harmons at Fair Park – Link
- BugFest 2025 at Nat History Museum 08/09-08/10 – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link
- 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link
Friday the 8th:
- Rayland Baxter and Langhorne Slim at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- V2’s Das Energi at Saltair – Link
- Steppin’ on Main: Samba Fogo at Eccles Theater – Link .
- Utah Royals vs. Kansas City Current at America First Fields – Link
Saturday the 9th:
- V2’s Das Energi at Saltair – Link
- Old Dominion: How Good Is That – World Tour at Maverik Center – Link
Sunday the 10th:
- Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Deer Valley – Link
- Dale Watson & His Lone Stars with Debra Fotheringham at The State Room – Link
- 2025 Sunday Live Music Series at Solitude Resort – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link