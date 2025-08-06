Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 6th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 8th:

Sorry Papi – The All-Girl Rave *21+ at The Depot

Less Than Jake at The Union

Russ w/ Big Sean and Sabrina Cladio at Utah First CU Amp.

Saturday the 9th:

The Days Between ( Grateful Dead Cover Band) – The Depot – Saturday, August 9th

Sunday the 10th:

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Sandy Amp

Rufus Du Sol at Utah First CU Amp.

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

The Story So Far – The Union – October 8th

Freddie Gibbs – The Union – October 1st

Andy Bell – The Marquis – Park City – November 22 (Night 2)

Trevor Wallace – December 6th – Kingsbury Hall

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link Idiocracy vs. Mars Attacks

2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link The Apollo

2025 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at Alliance Theater – Link

2025 Sandy City Hot Air Balloon Festival at Storm Mountain Park – Link

The 17th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Fest Presented by Harmons at Fair Park – Link

BugFest 2025 at Nat History Museum 08/09-08/10 – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link

2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link

Sunday the 10th:

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Deer Valley – Link

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars with Debra Fotheringham at The State Room – Link

2025 Sunday Live Music Series at Solitude Resort – Link

