Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 6th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 8th: 

  • Sorry Papi – The All-Girl Rave *21+ at The Depot
  • Less Than Jake at The Union
  • Russ w/ Big Sean and Sabrina Cladio at Utah First CU Amp.

Saturday the 9th: 

  • The Days Between ( Grateful Dead Cover Band) – The Depot – Saturday, August 9th 

Sunday the 10th: 

  • The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Sandy Amp
  • Rufus Du Sol at Utah First CU Amp.

 

On Sale Friday at 10am MT 

  • The Story So Far – The Union – October 8th
  • Freddie Gibbs – The Union – October 1st
  • Andy Bell – The Marquis – Park City – November 22 (Night 2)
  • Trevor Wallace – December 6th – Kingsbury Hall

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • Idiocracy vs. Mars Attacks 
  • 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link 
    • The Apollo
  • 2025 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival at Alliance Theater – Link 
  • 2025 Sandy City Hot Air Balloon Festival at Storm Mountain Park – Link 
  • The 17th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Fest Presented by Harmons at Fair Park – Link 
  • BugFest 2025 at Nat History Museum 08/09-08/10 – Link 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link 

Friday the 8th:    

  • Rayland Baxter and Langhorne Slim at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • V2’s Das Energi at Saltair – Link 
  • Steppin’ on Main: Samba Fogo at Eccles Theater – Link .
  • Utah Royals vs. Kansas City Current at America First Fields – Link 

Saturday the 9th: 

  • V2’s Das Energi at Saltair – Link 
  • Old Dominion: How Good Is That – World Tour at Maverik Center – Link 

Sunday the 10th:

  • Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Deer Valley – Link 
  • Dale Watson & His Lone Stars with Debra Fotheringham at The State Room – Link 
  • 2025 Sunday Live Music Series at Solitude Resort – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
