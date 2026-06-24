Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 24th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Brothers Osborne at Sandy Amphitheater on Wednesday June 24
  • J Boog at The Union on Friday June 26
  • MGK w/ Wiz Khalifa – Utah First
  • Rene Vaca at The Union on Sunday June 28 (18+)
  • Wolfmother at The Union on Wednesday July 1

On sale now:

  • $99 4 Pack Lawn Tickets – Utah First. Livenation.com/summeroflive.

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Club 90s presents Off Campus Night -The Depot – July 31st (18+)
  • Chelsea Wolfe – The Union – September 22
  • The Wrecks – The Depot – October 15th
  • Jose Madero – The Depot – October 23rd 
  • Skillet – The Union – October 23
  • Senses Fail – The Depot – November 27th
  • Role Model – September 15th – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15th – 6/27 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
    • VELVET GOLDMINE (1998) vs. HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH (2001) 
  • Drunken Shakespeare: TWELFTH NIGHT – 12th – 28th – Link 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link 
  • Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
  • Taylorsville Dayzz 2026 – 25th – 27th – Link 
  • Derek Hough Symphony of Dance: Encore at Eccles Theater – 26th and 27th – Link 
  • 2026 Fort Herriman Towne Days – 26th and 27th – Link 
  • SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link 

Friday the 26th: 

  • BLADE RAVE at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • 2026 Native Excellence Gala at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – Link 
  • MASV/V2 Presents – Deorro Presents: Botas y Rave at The Great Saltair – Link 
  • Now That’s What I Call a Rave at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Pride Teatime at Tracy Aviary – Link 

Saturday the 27th: 

  • Hazy Days Brewery Sip & Shop Craft Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link 

Sunday the 28th: 

  • 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: John Craigie + Blind Pilot – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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