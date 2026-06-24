Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 24th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Brothers Osborne at Sandy Amphitheater on Wednesday June 24

J Boog at The Union on Friday June 26

MGK w/ Wiz Khalifa – Utah First

Rene Vaca at The Union on Sunday June 28 (18+)

Wolfmother at The Union on Wednesday July 1

On sale now:

$99 4 Pack Lawn Tickets – Utah First. Livenation.com/summeroflive.

On sale Friday at 10am:

Club 90s presents Off Campus Night -The Depot – July 31st (18+)

Chelsea Wolfe – The Union – September 22

The Wrecks – The Depot – October 15th

Jose Madero – The Depot – October 23rd

Skillet – The Union – October 23

Senses Fail – The Depot – November 27th

Role Model – September 15th – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15 th – 6/27 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link VELVET GOLDMINE (1998) vs. HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH (2001)

Drunken Shakespeare: TWELFTH NIGHT – 12 th – 28 th – Link

Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19 th – 8/01 – Link

Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20 th – 8/16 – Link

Taylorsville Dayzz 2026 – 25 th – 27 th – Link

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance: Encore at Eccles Theater – 26 th and 27 th – Link

2026 Fort Herriman Towne Days – 26 th and 27 th – Link

SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26 th – Aug 16 th – Link

Friday the 26th:

BLADE RAVE at Metro Music Hall – Link

2026 Native Excellence Gala at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – Link

MASV/V2 Presents – Deorro Presents: Botas y Rave at The Great Saltair – Link

Now That’s What I Call a Rave at Urban Lounge – Link

Pride Teatime at Tracy Aviary – Link

Saturday the 27th:

Hazy Days Brewery Sip & Shop Craft Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link

Sunday the 28th:

2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: John Craigie + Blind Pilot – Link

Farmers Markets:

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/