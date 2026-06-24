Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 24th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Brothers Osborne at Sandy Amphitheater on Wednesday June 24
- J Boog at The Union on Friday June 26
- MGK w/ Wiz Khalifa – Utah First
- Rene Vaca at The Union on Sunday June 28 (18+)
- Wolfmother at The Union on Wednesday July 1
On sale now:
- $99 4 Pack Lawn Tickets – Utah First. Livenation.com/summeroflive.
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Club 90s presents Off Campus Night -The Depot – July 31st (18+)
- Chelsea Wolfe – The Union – September 22
- The Wrecks – The Depot – October 15th
- Jose Madero – The Depot – October 23rd
- Skillet – The Union – October 23
- Senses Fail – The Depot – November 27th
- Role Model – September 15th – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15th – 6/27 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- VELVET GOLDMINE (1998) vs. HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH (2001)
- Drunken Shakespeare: TWELFTH NIGHT – 12th – 28th – Link
- Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link
- Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
- Taylorsville Dayzz 2026 – 25th – 27th – Link
- Derek Hough Symphony of Dance: Encore at Eccles Theater – 26th and 27th – Link
- 2026 Fort Herriman Towne Days – 26th and 27th – Link
- SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link
Friday the 26th:
- BLADE RAVE at Metro Music Hall – Link
- 2026 Native Excellence Gala at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – Link
- MASV/V2 Presents – Deorro Presents: Botas y Rave at The Great Saltair – Link
- Now That’s What I Call a Rave at Urban Lounge – Link
- Pride Teatime at Tracy Aviary – Link
Saturday the 27th:
- Hazy Days Brewery Sip & Shop Craft Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link
Sunday the 28th:
- 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: John Craigie + Blind Pilot – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/