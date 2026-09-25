Radio From Hell | 9.25.2026

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW!
We start today with Sean Means movie reviews talking about the latest movies coming out this week, and award the Boner of the Day. Then, we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy, just before we challenge a listener to a round of Beat Gina, and hearing about Caity’s annual Lost Lands Trip. Finally, we finish the day with the Boner Recap, an interview with Harvey Guillen and Dave the Flower Guys tells us who the Boner of the Week is!
Watch Above or Listen Below!
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