Sean Means Movie Reviews From September 25th, 2026

Opening September 25, 2026

• Avengers: Endgame Encore – re-release of 2019 Marvel – theaters – not screened (I gave the original 4 stars).

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe. Via IMDB

Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo

• Primetime – Chris Hansen “Predator” thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars.

In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history. Via IMDB

Directed By: Lance Oppenheim

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo

• Heart of the Beast – survival thriller with a dog – theaters – 3 stars.

After a harrowing plane crash, a Special Forces officer and his combat dog find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. Via IMDB

Directed By: David Ayer

Starring: Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe

• Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! – ballroom dancer grieving – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Haru and Luis love competing in Tokyo’s ballroom dance scene, but after tragedy strikes, Haru withdraws into isolation. When friends coax her back to the studio, she develops an infatuation with the new instructor. Via IMDB

Directed By: Josef Kubota Wladyka

Starring: Rinko Kikuchi, Alberto Guerra, Alejandro Edda

• The History of Concrete – offbeat documentary – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

A filmmaker applies lessons from a Hallmark movie writing workshop to pitch a documentary about concrete. Via IMDB

Directed By: John Wilson

Starring: John Wilson

• Forgotten Island – animated adventure in mystic places – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Two best friends become stranded on the mystical world of Nakali, where their only escape might cost them their shared lifetime of memories. Via IMDB

Directed By: Joel Crawford, Januel P. Mercado

Starring: Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto

———

October 2

• Digger

• Verity