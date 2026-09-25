Boner of the Day From September 25th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE WE’VE FINALLY REACHED THE STUPIDEST ON LINE CHALLENGE OF ALL.

An unidentified 14-year-old boy was arrested Sept. 13 and booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility. The teen was arrested after causing $10,000 in damage to a persons door in a viral “Door Kick Challenge”. the 14-year-old and another underage suspect arrived at the house on Sept. 12 about 6:30 a.m. in a stolen red Ford truck. They then opened the family’s gate and tried to cover their faces, the Ring Camera showed; One of them kicked the front door before they took off. The front door was custom made and costed the family over $10,000 to replace Investigators said they identified the 14-year-old and later confirmed the truck they were in was reported stolen from Scottsdale. Detectives said they also discovered evidence linking him to another stolen car. He faces one count of criminal damage and one count of unlawful use of transportation. No information about the second person involved has been released at this time. “This case demonstrates strong collaboration between multiple agencies and investigative units, resulting in the swift identification and arrest of the subject,” a Phoenix police spokesperson said. Police are urging parents and guardians to talk with their kids about the consequences of taking part in dangerous online trends, and are asking community members to report suspicious activity.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: I’M SORRY, BUT I WAS UPSET. I WAN’T THINKING. SO I BEAT THE CRAP OUT OF AN OLD MAN.

A group of attackers unleashed a brutal beating of a driver after a fender bender, then claimed they were “upset” after being questioned by authorities Disturbing video captured several people kick Lance Jeffries, 63, before dragging him as “if he was a piece of lint out of the streets” near an intersection in Jennings, Mo., on Saturday afternoon. Jeffries came under assault from a family after going to check on them after he smashed into the back of their car. One woman, who was seen in the now-viral video, tried to explain why she lashed out following the car crash. “At that moment, my mindset was, ‘I’m angry, I’m upset, my kids are hurting, my vehicle is gone I wasn’t really thinking, ‘Oh this an elderly man,” Mary Moore told KSDK. “My actions they’re not OK at all. I am hurt and I am disappointed in myself,” she added. Jeffries was ambushed moments after he checked on those in the other car, who were returning from a trip to the zoo. “They literally started screaming at my dad, and they literally jumped on my dad,” Valancia told KSDK. “Kicking my dad, hitting my dad in the face, kicking him in the pelvis, dragging my dad and everything. They kicked him in the chest.” The attackers also took his wallet and “robbed” the retiree, according to Valancia. Jeffries was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries, while the attackers fled before cops arrived.

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Boner Candidate #3: THOSE DOGS HAVE BEEN ‘AGRESSIVELY POOPING ON MY PROPERTY.’

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has had two lawsuits tossed as of Wednesday. The Lawsuits regard an 11,000-square-foot Utah mansion and two 100-plus-pound Bernese Mountain dogs. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has spent years battling to build an 11,000-square-foot home overlooking Park City’s historic Old Town. Prince and his wife, Tatiana, have spent years trying to build the massive residence on King Road overlooking historic Old Town, while downhill neighbors Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann have fought the project over its size, height and design. The feud took a particularly bizarre turn in 2024, when Prince sued the Hermanns over their two Bernese Mountain dogs, Sasha and Mocha. Prince alleged the dogs were allowed to roam unleashed, poop on his property and “aggressively” approach his family and guests. His lawsuit also claimed the dogs harassed his then-82-year-old mother and “barked, snarled and charged” at his infant daughter while she sat in a stroller. The Hermans have denied these accusations, saying their dogs, Sasha and Mocha, are “well-behaved, polite and nonaggressive.”

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