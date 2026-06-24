X96 welcomes:

Brandon Flowers

Live at Red Butte Friday September 11th

Tickets on sale Friday, June 26th at 10:00 AM at REDBUTTEGARDEN.ORG/CONCERTS. Get your tickets now, click the link below!

Stay tuned with X96 for your chance to win tickets starting Monday 6/29 with Radio From Hell!

Just announced! Brandon Flowers is bringing his Thrasher tour to Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre this September 11 performing songs from his third solo album and most personal work to date — a country and Americana-infused collection drawn from his formative years growing up in Nephi, Utah. Recorded in Nashville with legendary session musicians, the album weaves together honky-tonk, Western balladry, and arena rock to tell the stories of the friends, family, and landscapes that shaped him. Utah audiences will get a rare and intimate look at the homegrown experiences behind one of rock’s biggest names when Brandon Flowers takes the stage this September.