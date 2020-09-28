New survey says 55% of remaining businesses think COVID will kill them

US small businesses have been hit hard by the response to COVID-19. And most of those still in operation say they worry about their ability to survive.

A Verizon business survey found that 55% of small businesses are concerned ongoing restrictions will make it difficult for them to continue financially.

Most small businesses say Covid-19 could sink them, according to a new poll https://t.co/FYy1Tn2eZP pic.twitter.com/ync1CMebQP — Forbes (@Forbes) September 28, 2020

Though, 72% do say they think they could hang on at least another six months.

Tens of thousands of small businesses have already shuttered.

How concerned are you that your employer might fold? Has there been communication to prepare for that possibility? Are you actively looking for another job as a life preserver? Is it worth leaving for another job, not knowing if the new job will be solvent long term?