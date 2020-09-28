Military suicide up as much as 20%

US Army officials are reevaluating outreach efforts amid increasing suicides.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue believes the pandemic has played a role – forcing isolation, among other stressors on troops and families. His 82nd Airborne Division has seen 10 suicides this year. And the normal signs – financial and relationship trouble – haven’t been there.

Suicide in the military is up 20% and the Army and Air Force believe "the pandemic is adding stress to an already strained force." Read more here:https://t.co/7sQkE0PiHk #CombatSuicide — IAVA (@iava) September 28, 2020

“COVID has made us a division of strangers and we’re doing everything in our power to bring us back together,” he told The Associated Press – which reports suicides have increased as much as 20% this year as military members struggle with isolation and the pandemic on top of the usual military stresses.

Do you know someone struggling mentally and or emotionally amid the pandemic? Are you struggling?

If you or someone you know is, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.