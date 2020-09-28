‘Empire Strikes Back’ Re-Release Does Numbers at the Box Office

It’s being reported that the re-release of the classic Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back was a huge hit. The film is celebrating its 40th anniversary and over the weekend it hauled in $900,000 at the box office. Before COVID-19, the plan was to release a 4K version of the fan-favorite.
'Empire Strikes Back' is Box Office Gold First Weekend Back in Theaters #StarWars #EmpireStrikesBack #Lucasfilm #MovieNewshttps://t.co/WBxWASJxP2 pic.twitter.com/GIQOCvkUyq
Which of the Star Wars films is your favorite?
