X96 invites you to support the First Annual Pride Road Rally in Salt Lake City on Coming Out Day, Sunday, October 11th! Decorate your car, practice social distancing, show pride, and come out to drag main.

The Utah Pride Center needs your help to support life-saving services. Each car entered in the rally will raise funds to keep the center open.

Sign up today and get more information at the Utah Pride Center’s website.

You can also donate directly to the Utah Pride Center here.