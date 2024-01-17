Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.17.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 19th:
- Too $hort at The Depot (21+)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Royal Bliss Tom Petty Experience March 16 at The Depot (21+)
- The Jins May 31 at Soundwell
- Kim Dracula March 22 at The Depot
- Sarah and the Sunday March 25 at Soundwell
- Sum 41 September 10 at The Complex
- Janet Jackson – Nelly – June 14 at USANA
- Bush – w/Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox – July 31 – USANA
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Sundance Film Fest and Slamdance Film Fest – 1/19-1/28 – Sundance Link or Slamdance Link
Friday the 19th:
- Emo Night at Metro Music Hall – Link
Saturday the 20th:
- The Plastic Cherries with The Medicine Company and Citizen Snips at The State Room – Link
- 2024 Onesie Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link