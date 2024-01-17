Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.17.2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 19th:

  • Too $hort at The Depot (21+)

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Royal Bliss Tom Petty Experience March 16 at The Depot (21+)
  • The Jins May 31 at Soundwell
  • Kim Dracula March 22 at The Depot
  • Sarah and the Sunday March 25 at Soundwell
  • Sum 41 September 10 at The Complex
  • Janet Jackson – Nelly – June 14 at USANA
  • Bush – w/Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox – July 31 – USANA

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

Friday the 19th:   

  • Emo Night at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Saturday the 20th:    

  • The Plastic Cherries with The Medicine Company and Citizen Snips at The State Room – Link 
  • 2024 Onesie Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
