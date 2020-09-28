Shyamalan Movie Details Revealed

Get ready fans, a new M. Night Shyamalan movie is coming soon.

The director took to social media to let fans know a new project was on the way by sharing a picture of him in a mask holding a clapperboard.

“Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film,” Shyamalan said on Twitter. “It’s called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie.”

Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie pic.twitter.com/hth8jUum8K — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 26, 2020

He also shared a poster that gives fans a glimpse of what the subject will be about.

What’s your favorite M. Night Shyamalan film?