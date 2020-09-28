‘Farmville’ Is Shutting Down At The End Of The Year

Remember Farmville? The once-popular Facebook game is shutting down for good at the end of the month.
Farmville launched in 2009 and quickly became a phenomenon, with tens of millions of players tending their virtual farms and harassing their Facebook friends with help requests.
FarmVille shuts down 31st December 2020 https://t.co/K58ZD6HCDz
— Eurogamer (@eurogamer) September 28, 2020
On Monday, parent company Zynga announced that Farmville would shut down permanently on Dec. 31st, 2020. But don’t worry – Farmville 3 will soon be launching as a mobile app.
Were you a Farmville player back in the day? Did you know it was still going?
