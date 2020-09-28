Is The ‘Fall Surge’ Beginning? 21 States Report COVID-19 Spike

Health experts have been warning of a ‘fall surge’ of coronavirus cases as colder weather pushes people indoors. And it might already be starting. Last week, 21 states saw at least a 10 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, according to date from Johns Hopkins University. The list includes mostly western states but also includes Alabama, North Carolina, Maine, Michigan, and New Jersey.

Experts fear an even bigger surge could begin in October and run through the rest of the year. One model suggested the daily death toll could be as high as 3,000 per day by the end of 2020.

