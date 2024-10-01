Radio From Hell Wellness Check for October 1st, 2024

How to Correct Nutritional Deficiencies

A high percentage of Americans have nutritional deficiencies. There are many reasons we might be struggling with nutritional deficiency, including not eating a wide variety of foods, and not eating enough foods that are high in nutrients.

Some signs you might have a nutrient deficiency

Your blood work shows you are deficient in specific nutrients.

You often feel tired or fatigued.

It takes a long time to recover from injury or illness.

Your hair and nails are brittle.

Common nutrient deficiencies among Americans and what to eat to help correct them.

Water/dehydration. Drink more water and eat foods rich in water (such as fruits and vegetables.

Vitamins and minerals. Fruits and vegetables in a variety of colors.

Protein. Meat, beans, and legumes.

Essential fatty acids. Fish, nuts, seed.

Magnesium. Spinach, dark chocolate, nuts.



Filling in the nutritional gaps in your diet can help to feel more motivated, help your skin, hair, and nails look and feel better, and make it easier to accomplish your goals. Start by just adding one thing to your diet and go from there. Start where you are and do the best you can. Talk to your doctor about what will work best for you.

https://www.precisionnutrition.com/balanced-diet-isnt-enough https://www.precisionnutrition.com/fix-any-diet-problem#:~:text=When%20you’re%20deficient%20in,the%20population%20is%20deficient%20here)