Tech Talk with JD for October 1st, 2024

Embrace your inner Kill Knight while you slaughter millions
- Dodge and kill your way through massive hordes of baddies on your quest to kill the last angel
- This is the game parents worried about their kids were playing in the 90s
- Out tomorrow on Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=po-37Dzig98
Old people rejoice! Backyard Baseball 97 is back!
- The classic computer game of the 90s returns on Steam
- Build a team of neighborhood kids to win the trophy!
- Out next Thursday on PC only
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBCSPbOQGpQ
Ever wonder what it felt like the day you were born? Bday Weather is here to help
- Enter your birthday and city of birth and you’ll get the weather recorded on that day
- https://bdayweather.com/
If your friends keep sending you TikToks and you don’t want to make an account, try WatchWithout
- Simply copy the URL into the site and view your video without any need to log in
- https://watchwithout.com/
Make your mark on history in One Million Emojis
- Enter an emoji into any unused space and it will be there forever
- …or as long as the site stays up
- There are still 700,000 blank spaces left, so drop your eggplants!
- https://onemillionemojis.com/
And now for something extremely stupid – Find the Invisible Cow
- Turn on your sound and prepare to be annoyed as you use echolocation to find the cow
- PC only – sorry mobile users!
- Cow! Cow! Cow! Cow!
- https://findtheinvisiblecow.com/