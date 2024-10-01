Tech Talk with JD for October 1st, 2024

Embrace your inner Kill Knight while you slaughter millions

Dodge and kill your way through massive hordes of baddies on your quest to kill the last angel

This is the game parents worried about their kids were playing in the 90s

Out tomorrow on Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=po-37Dzig98

Old people rejoice! Backyard Baseball 97 is back!

The classic computer game of the 90s returns on Steam

Build a team of neighborhood kids to win the trophy!

Out next Thursday on PC only

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBCSPbOQGpQ

Ever wonder what it felt like the day you were born? Bday Weather is here to help

Enter your birthday and city of birth and you’ll get the weather recorded on that day

https://bdayweather.com/

If your friends keep sending you TikToks and you don’t want to make an account, try WatchWithout

Simply copy the URL into the site and view your video without any need to log in

https://watchwithout.com/

Make your mark on history in One Million Emojis

Enter an emoji into any unused space and it will be there forever …or as long as the site stays up

There are still 700,000 blank spaces left, so drop your eggplants!

https://onemillionemojis.com/

And now for something extremely stupid – Find the Invisible Cow