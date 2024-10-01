Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD for October 1st, 2024

Posted on
Embrace your inner Kill Knight while you slaughter millions
  • Dodge and kill your way through massive hordes of baddies on your quest to kill the last angel
  • This is the game parents worried about their kids were playing in the 90s
  • Out tomorrow on Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=po-37Dzig98
Old people rejoice! Backyard Baseball 97 is back!
Ever wonder what it felt like the day you were born? Bday Weather is here to help
If your friends keep sending you TikToks and you don’t want to make an account, try WatchWithout
Make your mark on history in One Million Emojis
  • Enter an emoji into any unused space and it will be there forever
    • …or as long as the site stays up
  • There are still 700,000 blank spaces left, so drop your eggplants!
  • https://onemillionemojis.com/
And now for something extremely stupid – Find the Invisible Cow
  • Turn on your sound and prepare to be annoyed as you use echolocation to find the cow
  • PC only – sorry mobile users!
  • Cow! Cow! Cow! Cow!
  • https://findtheinvisiblecow.com/
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top