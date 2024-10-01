Boner of the Day for October 1st, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: THE LYING IS SO BLATANT AND SO CONSTANT; BUT WE STILL NEED TO POINT IT OUT
Hurricane Helene has been hitting southern and southeastern parts of the United States, leaving millions without power, and killing many people. In the state of Georgia, Donald Trump visited Valdosta early on Monday morning bringing as he says, “We brought many, many wagons of resources,” but wouldn’t say specifically what was brought other than gasoline and water. Trump was with the CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Frankling Graham. Trump was claiming that Brian Kemp, the governor of Georgia, was trying to get ahold of President Biden, but he didn’t answer because he was sleeping. “The president just called me yesterday afternoon and he just said: ‘Hey, what do you need?’ … He offered that if there’s other things we need, just to call him directly, which, I appreciate that,” said Kemp.
via The Guardian
Boner Candidate #2: THE CONTINUED CHAOS THAT IS REP. NANCY MACE
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is facing backlash after her office sent an email with the subject heading, “Rep. Nancy Mace Statement on Hurricane Helene,” but instead of the email having what the subject heading entails, the email talked about genital mutilation of children. The email read, “CONGRESSWOMAN NANCY MACE INTRODUCES THE “CHILDHOOD GENITAL MUTILATION PREVENTION ACT”… (Washington, D.C. September 30th, 2024) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace introduced the “Childhood Genital Mutilation Prevention Act,” a bill designed to protect our children from irreversible procedures with devastating and permanent consequences to their health and wellbeing. “Our children are not guinea pigs in the radical left’s dangerous social experimentation,” said Congresswoman Mace. “Only 12–27% of children with gender dysphoria carry it into adulthood, yet irreversible therapies and surgeries are far too available in the U.S. The genital mutilation of young bodies under the guise of progressivism is sick and protecting our children means saying no to this lunacy.” This statement was released after Hurricane Helene hit the United States and killed over 100 people, to which Mace has only made a short social media post about.
via Mediaite
Boner Candidate #3: WHY IN THE WORLD WOULD YOU THINK THAT’S MY FAMILY
Derrick Anderson, a Republican Congress Candidate, recently posted a photo for his campaign of him with his wife and daughters. Only the thing is, the woman is not Anderson’s wife, and the girls are not his daughters, but they are the wife and kids of Anderson’s friend. Anderson has no children and is recently engaged, however. Many find this interesting and somewhat amusing since the Vice-Presidential candidate for the Republican party, JD Vance, has been known for his misogynistic and rude comments about “childless cat ladies” along with ridiculing couples that have no children or have had to use IVF as a means of conception.
via Independent