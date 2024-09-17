Radio From Hell Wellness Check for September 17th, 2024

Building Your Emotional Wellness Toolkit

How we feel impacts every aspect of our lives. Our ability to work, play, and even our physical state is all impacted by our emotional wellbeing. Emotional wellness is the ability to handle life’s stressful situations and adapt during difficult times. These tools can help you build up your emotional wellness and thrive in this life.

· Get quality sleep.

-How we sleep has a big impact on how we navigate each day. Short term and chronic lack of sleep can lead to physical, mental, and emotional health issues. Adults should aim for 6-9 hours each night.

· Reduce stress.

-We all experience stress, and to a certain extent it can help us get things done. Chronic stress can put us on high alert leading to negative health outcomes. Practice saying “no” and set strong boundaries to help reduce stress.

· Strengthen social connections.

-Social connections can help us live longer and happier lives. Set time aside to connect meaningfully with people you know and love.

· Build resilience.

-Part of resilience is learning healthy ways to cope with life’s difficulties. Try to add some healthy coping habits to your life such as gratitude practices, exploring purpose and meaning in life, and reframing the situation.

· Be mindful.

-Being mindful means being aware of the present moment and letting go of judgment. To tap into the present moment, take a few slow intentional breaths, practice mindful eating, or take a technology free walk.

Building an emotional wellness toolkit is a powerful step toward enhancing mental resilience and managing stress in daily life. When we prioritize emotional wellness, we can lead a more balanced and fulfilling life. Start where you are and add one habit at a time to create life-long change.

https://www.nih.gov/health-information/emotional-wellness-toolkit