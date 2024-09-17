Tech Talk with JD for September 17th, 2024

Grab a broom and get to sweeping in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- Strap in for what might be the closest thing we’ve ever had to a realistic Quidditch game
- Play in single player campaign or competitive multiplayer modes
- Out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vUTDoKLp40
Balatro, the addictive poker-based game is coming to iOS and Android
- Turn a regular deck of cards into a superpowered mega deck and play poker hands to win!
- $10 sounds steep for a mobile game, but this one is worth it
- Out next Saturday on iOS and Android
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ebsx27Hlxek
We finally get to play as Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!
- Use your magical rod to create “echoes” of creatures and objects in the world
- Solve puzzles, explore, and fight monsters
- Find Link and save Hyrule from the mysterious rifts opening in the world
- Out next Thursday on Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dShDBM8co
Find the highest rated attractions in any city with Things.in
- Enter a city to see the attractions rated highest on Google Maps
- Crowdsource your vacation!
- https://things.in/
Trying to figure out where to eat tonight? Spin the wheel with Surprise Date Spot
- Pick a location, pick a radius, and spin the wheel!
- Filter by genres to refine your wheel of cuisine
- https://surprisedatespot.com/
Find out how blue your blue really is with Is My Blue Your Blue?
- Test what you think is blue and what you think is green to discover the edges of your blue
- Colorblind people beware
- https://ismy.blue/