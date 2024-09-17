Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD for September 17th, 2024

Grab a broom and get to sweeping in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
  • Strap in for what might be the closest thing we’ve ever had to a realistic Quidditch game
  • Play in single player campaign or competitive multiplayer modes
  • Out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vUTDoKLp40
Balatro, the addictive poker-based game is coming to iOS and Android
  • Turn a regular deck of cards into a superpowered mega deck and play poker hands to win!
  • $10 sounds steep for a mobile game, but this one is worth it
  • Out next Saturday on iOS and Android
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ebsx27Hlxek
We finally get to play as Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!
  • Use your magical rod to create “echoes” of creatures and objects in the world
  • Solve puzzles, explore, and fight monsters
  • Find Link and save Hyrule from the mysterious rifts opening in the world
  • Out next Thursday on Nintendo Switch
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dShDBM8co
Find the highest rated attractions in any city with Things.in
  • Enter a city to see the attractions rated highest on Google Maps
  • Crowdsource your vacation!
  • https://things.in/
Trying to figure out where to eat tonight? Spin the wheel with Surprise Date Spot
Find out how blue your blue really is with Is My Blue Your Blue?
  • Test what you think is blue and what you think is green to discover the edges of your blue
  • Colorblind people beware
  • https://ismy.blue/
