Boner of the Day for September 17th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: LEON, OR ELON OR WHATEVER HIS NAME IS THINKS IT’S AN OUTRAGE NO ONE IS SHOOTING AT HARRIS AND BIDEN
Elon Musk has posted a controversial post about assassination attempts on Trump. Elon appears to question why no one is attempting at Biden and Kamala’s lives. A user posted on X, “Why they want to kill Donald Trump?” to which Musk replied, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”🤔
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #2: EVERYBODY STICK TO THE SAME STORY
Employees of the Department of Education “forged permission slips” to take their own kids and grandchildren to Disney World and on other city-funded trips meant for homeless students. Linda M. Wilson, a Queens supervisor of DOE’s “Students in Temporary Housing” took her own children and encouraged other do to the same. Wilson allegedly told co-workers. “What happens here stays with us.” One employee claimed, “She said everyone should stick to the same story that we did not take our children on the trip. She told us to lie to the investigators.” Another whistle blower stated, “Few of the homeless students listed on the paperwork actually attended the trips.”
Boner Candidate #3: SERVANTS OF THE LORD BEHAVING BADLY
Part One: A pastor from North Carolina, Dwayne Waden, who was accused of pushing a fast food employees head into a deep fryer has pleaded guilty. The defendant suffered “a large contusion to the forehead and right eye, along with scratches on his neck.” Dwayne’s Facebook states he is a pastor of Elevated Life International Ministries.
Part Two: Livingston County church’s former pastor has been charged, after he admitted to law enforcement that he placed a hidden camera in a unisex bathroom at the church. Other leaders from the church has come out to say, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this crime and violation of our community. The protection, safety, and privacy of every person who enters our church is our priority. We are fully cooperating with the sheriff’s office as this is an ongoing investigation.”