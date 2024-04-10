Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.10.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 12th

Spanish Love Songs -Friday, April 12 at Kilby Court

Cumbiatron: The Cumba Rave – The Depot (21+)

Niko Moon – The Union Event Center

On sale Thursday at 10am:

Tori Kelly – September 25 at The Depot

Glass Animals – September 5 – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

Pete Davidson – May 15 at Capitol Theatre

The Struts – August 21 at The Complex

Wanda Sykes – October 12 at Abravanel Hall

Alex Benjamin – October 14 at The Union Event Center

The Aquabats – July 29 at The Complex

Blue October – Switchfoot – Matt Nathanson – August 24 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Friday the 12th

Knox with Maryjo at The State Room – Link

DIRECT FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link

Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride at America First Field – Link

Saturday the 13th

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Caleb Hawley at Commonwealth Room – Link

15-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Hectic Hobo with Pompe n’ Honey at The State Room – Link

DIRECT FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link

Early Moods, Magda-Vega & SheCock With a Vengeance at Aces High Saloon – Link

Surf Trash at Kilby Court – Link

15th Annual Alta Earth Day – Link

2024 Baby Animal Celebration at This Is The Place Heritage Park – Link

Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew at American First Field – Link

Scream Break at Nightmare on 13 th – Link

