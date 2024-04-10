Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.10.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 12th

  • Spanish Love Songs -Friday, April 12 at Kilby Court
  • Cumbiatron: The Cumba Rave – The Depot (21+)
  • Niko Moon – The Union Event Center

 

On sale Thursday at 10am:

  • Tori Kelly – September 25 at The Depot
  • Glass Animals – September 5 – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Pete Davidson – May 15 at Capitol Theatre
  • The Struts – August 21 at The Complex
  • Wanda Sykes – October 12 at Abravanel Hall
  • Alex Benjamin – October 14 at The Union Event Center
  • The Aquabats – July 29 at The Complex
  • Blue October – Switchfoot – Matt Nathanson – August 24 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

Friday the 12th  

  • Knox with Maryjo at The State Room – Link 
  • DIRECT FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride at America First Field – Link 

Saturday the 13th   

  • Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Caleb Hawley at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • 15-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Hectic Hobo with Pompe n’ Honey at The State Room – Link 
  • DIRECT FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link 
  • Early Moods, Magda-Vega & SheCock With a Vengeance at Aces High Saloon – Link 
  • Surf Trash at Kilby Court – Link 
  • 15th Annual Alta Earth DayLink 
  • 2024 Baby Animal Celebration at This Is The Place Heritage Park – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew at American First Field – Link 
  • Scream Break at Nightmare on 13thLink 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
