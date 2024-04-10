Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.10.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 12th
- Spanish Love Songs -Friday, April 12 at Kilby Court
- Cumbiatron: The Cumba Rave – The Depot (21+)
- Niko Moon – The Union Event Center
On sale Thursday at 10am:
- Tori Kelly – September 25 at The Depot
- Glass Animals – September 5 – Utah First
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Pete Davidson – May 15 at Capitol Theatre
- The Struts – August 21 at The Complex
- Wanda Sykes – October 12 at Abravanel Hall
- Alex Benjamin – October 14 at The Union Event Center
- The Aquabats – July 29 at The Complex
- Blue October – Switchfoot – Matt Nathanson – August 24 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
Friday the 12th
- Knox with Maryjo at The State Room – Link
- DIRECT FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link
- Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride at America First Field – Link
Saturday the 13th
- Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Caleb Hawley at Commonwealth Room – Link
- 15-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Hectic Hobo with Pompe n’ Honey at The State Room – Link
- DIRECT FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link
- Early Moods, Magda-Vega & SheCock With a Vengeance at Aces High Saloon – Link
- Surf Trash at Kilby Court – Link
- 15th Annual Alta Earth Day – Link
- 2024 Baby Animal Celebration at This Is The Place Heritage Park – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew at American First Field – Link
- Scream Break at Nightmare on 13th – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link