Boner of the Day for April 10th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE JUDGE HAS GONE OFF THE DEEP END
California judge, Judge Cormac J. Carney, is facing some backlash for a lenient sentence he is gave to a white supremacist, Tyler Laube, with a past of violence. Laube openly admitted in court he was violent towards a journalist in 2017. Carney justifies the sentencing of Laube by saying, “Sentencing Mr. Laube to additional incarceration would only increase the disparity between his punishment and the lack of punishment (and prosecution) members of far-left groups who have committed the same violent conduct received.”
via Raw Story
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: HEY, NEED AN ABORTION? SIMPLE. BUY A BUS TICKET
“If you had to travel to another state to get an abortion, it’s not the worst thing in the world. Hopefully this is a very rare occurrence in your life, once in your life,” said Mark Simone, a business analyst. Simone says this after the state of Arizona bans almost all abortions, except in the case of saving the life of the pregnant person, but incest and rape situations are also not accepted as viable cases for abortions in the state. The law hasn’t taken full effect yet, as it is going to have further argument to decide whether the law is unconstitutional or not.
via Newsweek
Boner Candidate #3: IT’S A FRESH BULLET WOUND…SELF INFLICTED OR, I MEAN IT’S AN OLD WOUND I GOT WHEN I WAS A NAVY SEAL. ANYWAY, VOTE FOR ME.
Tom Sheehy, a candidate for the Montana Senate, has admitted he wasn’t completely truthful of how he received a gunshot wound to his arm. “I guess the only thing I’m guilty of is admitting to doing something I never did,” said Sheehy. Sheehy has said he received the gunshot wound in Glacier National Park. But now he says he received it in Afghanistan, and only lied before to protect his platoon members. However, a consulted surgeon says the X-Ray of Sheehy’s wound looks more likely to have come from a handgun than an assault rifle that military would use.
via Yahoo! News