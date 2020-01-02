NFL.com’s Top Ten Franchises of The Decade

NFL.com‘s Marc Sesler has ranked the top 10 franchises of the decade, using a points-system based on regular season, playoff, division and Super Bowl wins. His math has New England as the best team of the last decade. New England’s wins over the decade gave the team a “Sessler Power Score” of 318 and the top team of the decade spot.
Take a fantastic voyage with @MarcSessler as the 10 best teams of the decade now behind us are revealed … https://t.co/9QOrYSnKYT pic.twitter.com/lQJ1Lj12Q5
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 2, 2020
Seattle came in at number two with Marc Sessler giving them a 182 score even though #3 Green Bay earned a 184. Sessler writes that Seattle is a force that can’t be counted out. Then at #4 you have the Ravens, then Steelers and The Saints. At #7; the Broncos, then the Chiefs and the Eagles. Rounding out the top 10 of the decade are the 49ers. Mark Sessler invites you to challenge his “accounting skills” on Twitter.
