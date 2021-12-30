Shutterstock

No One Knew Who Machine Gun Kelly Was On Jeopardy For most people, being featured in a clue on Jeopardy! would be an honor – that is, unless nobody knew who you were. That’s what happened to Machine Gun Kelly, who was the subject of a clue on Monday’s episode. Under the category “Musical 3-Initialers”, host Ken Jennings revealed a photo of Kelly with the clue “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK”.

When no one buzzed in, Jennings quipped “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently”. As if getting shut out by the contestants wasn’t bad enough, apparently the Jeopardy! writers don’t know that Kelly considers himself more of a rock star these days. If you could appear on any game show, which would it be?

The $800 clue was: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.” https://t.co/sbrucknfeU — billboard (@billboard) December 29, 2021