Drumming Grandma Aces Blink-182 ‘What’s My Age Again’

TRAVIS BARKER BATTLE?!

Drumming Grandma Aces Blink-182 Song, Challenges Travis Barker to a Drum Battle Dorothea Taylor may not look like a badass drummer to people, but she definitely has the skills! In a video for Drumeo, Taylor nails Travis Barker’s part for Blink-182’s “What’s My Age Again?” Taylor, who is in her 70s, used her time in the video to also explain Barker’s drumming technique and then challenged him to a drum battle! Check out Taylor’s expertise and drumming over at Drumeo’s Youtube channel! Would you want to see Travis Barker in a drum battle with Dorothea Taylor? Did you learn to play any instruments at a later age?

The Godmother Of Drumming Plays “What’s My Age Again?” https://t.co/TbfVvwmls1 pic.twitter.com/oLANz26Yhl — Drummer News (@nickdrumsalot) December 27, 2021