Powerball Jackpot Rises To. . .

$441 Million After No Winner In Latest Drawing

No Christmas Powerball Winner; Jackpot Grows to $416M Although one person in Texas matched five numbers, nobody correctly predicted all six numbers for Christmas Day’s Powerball drawing — meaning Monday night’s jackpot has climbed to $416 million. The jackpot will be paid out to whoever matches all six numbers and opts to receive the money in annual payments over 29 years, according to U.S. lottery officials.

If the winner opts to take the money in one lump sum, it will total about $299.5 million before taxes. Still, the odds of that happening are slim at best. Players have a 1 in 292 million chance of matching all six numbers, a Powerball rep says. How much money have you spent on lottery tickets in your lifetime?