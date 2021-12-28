Will space advertising take off in 2022?

Shutterstock

TO THE MOON?

2022 Could Be A Big Year For Space Exploration 2021 was a big year for space travel – and 2022 could be even bigger. A number of major developments in space exploration will arrive next year – including tests flights for NASA’s Artemis program, which hopes to return humans to the moon by the year 2025. Other developments include the just-launched James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful ever built. And of course, we’ll see more billionaire space flights from the likes of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic – along with the debut of Boeing’s new Starliner spacecraft. Why the sudden boom in space travel? Would you want to travel to space one day?

