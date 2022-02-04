Boner of the Day 4th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: ROLLS AND ROLLS AND ROLLS OF BOLOGNA.

243 rolls of smuggled bologna in total was seized at the Texas-Mexico border across two separate and unrelated incidents.

via CBS News

Boner Candidate #2: READING ABOUT THIS IS GROSS; THE PICTURE IS EVEN GROSSER.

A couple in Ireland bought a second hand sofa before discovering thousands of fingernails beneath the cushions.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: DON’T YOU HAVE TO TAKE A CLASS TO BE IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES?

Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed that the U.S. constitution isn’t evolving despite there being 27 amendments since it’s ratification.

via News Week

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WAIT! I HAVE AN EVEN BETTER IDEA. LET’S DISMANTLE THE YACHT.

Koningshaven Bridge, a historical bridge that dates back 95 years, will be partially dismantled because Jeff Bezos’ yacht is too large to fit through.

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #2: YOU MEAN IT WASN’T THE GIFT SHOP?

A capitol rioter tried to tell authorities that the pictures of him during the riot were actually just pictures of him visiting a gift shop.

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #3: I NEEDED TO FIND A BABY THAT LOOKED HUNGRY.

A man snuck into a hospital to feed a baby that wasn’t his.

via KUTV