Geek News on the Radio for February 3rd, 2022

New Walking Dead Spin-Off Series
The cast of Tales of the Walking Dead has been announced for the new AMC series. Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell are set to star in the new series which takes place in The Walking Dead universe.
Trailer for The Boys: Diabolical
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount +
The prequel series is set to begin on May 5th and will have several connections to other series in the Star Trek universe.
