New Mars Photos Show Rocks That Were Once Underwater

The latest photos from NASA’s Mars rover include possible evidence that Mars has water – or used to, at least.

The photos show a series of rocks that are “sharply eroded” – suggesting they were once underneath liquid water.

NASA sent the Perseverance rover to the Jezero Crater because they believe the region was once underwater billions of years ago.

Scientists are hoping the rover can uncover some kind of sign of microbial life.

Do you think there was once life on Mars? Will humans ever travel there?

