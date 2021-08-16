Border Patrol Seize Thousands Of Fake Vaccination Cards

Border Patrol agents say they’ve confiscated thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards shipped to the U.S. from China.

CBP officials say 121 bundles seized in Memphis contained more than 3,000 fake cards printed with the CDC logo.

It was easy to spot them as fake, however – the cards were full of errors including misspelled words and incorrect Spanish translations.

Buying or selling counterfeit vaccine cards is punishable by a fine and up to five years behind bars.

Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards destined for across U.S. seized https://t.co/XBHb3wQ1AX — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) August 16, 2021

Should ‘real’ vaccine cards be harder to counterfeit? Why would someone take the risk of getting a fake one when the vaccine is free?