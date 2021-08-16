Superman Was Almost The Bad Guy In ‘The Suicide Squad’

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn says his movie almost featured the Man of Steel – as the bad guy.

Appearing on the Script Apart podcast, Gunn revealed that his original idea for the movie was to have the team fight Superman – which he believes would be “a very interesting story”.

But he ultimately decided to have the team do battle with Starro the Conqueror – a monster he describes as “the perfect comic book character… absolutely ludicrous but he’s also very scary in his own way.”

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn reveals that he considered making Superman the film's main antagonist instead of Starro. https://t.co/OtYto54rml pic.twitter.com/ZMA5hxbhSI — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) August 15, 2021

Did Gunn make the right choice not to have Superman be a villain? What’s the best DCEU movie?