Taco Bell Previewed Its Futuristic Drive-Thru Concept And It’s Absolutely Incredible

Taco Bell is jumping into the future with the reveal of their plans for a “gravity-defying” drive-thru system.

The taco chain said in a statement that they will use a “proprietary lift system” that will send food from the kitchen to four drive-thru lanes that are just below the kitchen.

Those who place an order through the mobile app will be able to scan a QR code on their phone, pull up, and get the order without any interpersonal interaction.

The test restaurant is scheduled to begin construction in Minnesota at the end of this month.

Taco Bell wants to revolutionize the drive-thru experience with a new design 🌮 pic.twitter.com/Ifq0PvEsT4 — Nerdist (@nerdist) August 12, 2021

What do you think about Taco Bell’s plans for a hi-tech drive-thru system? Do you think it will actually be faster than a regular drive-thru? What fast-food chain has the quickest drive-thru service?