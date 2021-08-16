“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” Gets New Monstrous Posters, Confirming October Release

Fans of “Venom” have been patiently waiting for the sequel to arrive and according to Sony, October 15th is the new date for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”.

The movie starring Tom Hardy wrapped back in February 2020 and was set to premiere October 2020 but was pushed to September 2021 due to COVID, and now to October 2021.

Two new promo posters have been released showing both characters, Venom (Tom Hardy) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson).

Did you see the first “Venom”? Do you think the premier will be delayed again? Who is your favorite character in the Marvel Universe?