Nation’s First Daytime Drive-In Movie Theater Opens

Drive-in movies aren’t just for the nighttime anymore, well at least for the people in Loudon, Tenn.
The Loco Drive-In is the first drive-in theater in the U.S. that is capable of showing films during the daytime.
The LED screen displays a 4k picture and is 35 feet by 63 feet.
Someone finally did it — they made a drive-in theater that can run during the daytime. https://t.co/UuMbymI7Uc
— ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) August 16, 2021
What do you think about daytime drive-in movie theaters? Do you think the picture will be as clear during the day as it is at night? How you ever been to a drive-in movie theater?
